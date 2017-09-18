Foley High School 2015 Graduate Dies in Crash Near Atlanta

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL. (WKRG)- Tragic news out of Baldwin County Monday night, as News 5 confirms a 2015 Foley High School graduate has died in a car accident in the Atlanta area.

A friend identifies Tashaun Thompson as one of the victims in Monday’s accident.

Sources tell WKRG that Tashaun died alongside his mother’s brother.

A third victim was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital in serious condition.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, it happened around 2:30PM at the intersection of Carolene Way and Castleberry Road. It involved two commercial trucks.

WKRG has reached out to the family for comment but they declined to speak with us.

News 5 has also contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department for more details on this tragic incident.

As we receive more information, we will update you online at WKRG.com and on the air.