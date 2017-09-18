Disputes Over Fairhope Marina Continue

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)- After 30 years of leasing the property, the city of Fairhope is giving the Eastern Shore Marine INC. the boot.

City Council voted to take over the management of the marina at a council meeting last week.

“I was shocked. The city has really not given us any guidelines as to how the marina was going to be operated at that point,” said Rebecca Beaulie, the Public Relations Manager for Eastern Shore Marine INC.

Another full-time resident says he’s concerned about what changes could head to the area. “The question of what happens next hasn’t been answered. We’ve just been given this date and I think a lot of people are concerned,” said Reese Stafford.

Its lease ends in October, but Councilman Jack Burrell says that shouldn’t be a surprise to the privately funded company.

“For one thing, we really didn’t take over Eastern Shore Marine. We took over the city marina that we’ve owned since the 1940’s. Two years ago, rather than renew the boatyard lease for long term, we only renewed it for two years looking to this time.”

The Eastern Shore Marine Inc. says while the city has owned the property, they haven’t maintained it.

“Mostly everything you see here, all of our docks, all of our buildings were privately funded through the corporation (eastern shore marine inc),” said Beaulie.

However, City Council is making that same argument against Eastern Shore Marine Inc.

“I would say that to be frank, it probably could have been maintained a little bit better. We just want to clean the area up and make it nice for everyone to enjoy,” said Councilman Burrell.

Boaters also say they’re worried about a fuel pump that was uninstalled by the city back in June. So far, there’s no exact date for when it will be back up and running.

“When we removed the decking, we saw that the substructure was completely non-existent so it was unsafe. So now we have to re-engineer and reconstruct the substructure including the retaining wall and some backfilling and replace some concrete. At the same time, we are going to move the fuel tanks from their current location,” said Burrell.

Residents are also worried it won’t be up and running for incoming “loopers” who travel along waterways across the country. Eastern Shore Marine employees say they rely a lot on loopers for their income. They say over a hundred stop at the marina every year after hurricane season.

“Not only has this business been deprived of its income stream, but the boating community has been put out because you have to go to point clear to get fuel,” said resident, Reese Stafford.

The city says it plans to honor the current leases that extend beyond October. It says it also plans to clean up the marina and it’s still open to other possibilities for the area.

It also plans to change the marina’s name back to its original name which is, “Fairhope Docks.”