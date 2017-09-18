Disability Backlogs Tops 1 Million; Thousands Die on Wait List

WASHINGTON (AP) – More than 1 million Americans await a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security, with the average wait nearly two years – longer than some of them will live.

All have been denied benefits at least once, as most applications are initially rejected. But in a system where the outcome of a case often depends on who decides it, most people who complete the appeals process will eventually win benefits. The numbers come from data compiled by the Social Security Administration.

About 10.5 million people get disability benefits from Social Security. An additional 8 million get disability benefits from Supplemental Security Income, the disability program for poor people who don’t qualify for Social Security.

