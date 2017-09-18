DA Motions To Revoke Bond For Man Accused of Summertime Fatal Shootings

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — A man accused of two separate fatal shootings over the summer appeared in court for a bond hearing Monday morning.

31-year-old Richard Jones is accused of the fatal shootings of Eppie Farris in June and Christopher Coleman in July.

News 5 learned the judge initially gave Jones $200,000 bond for each murder charge, but District Attorney Ashley Rich motioned to revoke bond altogether due to pending domestic violence charges, related to an Aug. 9 arrest accusing him of strangulation.

Mobile Police arrested Jones late Friday after a standoff that resolved peacefully.

Jones is accused of two separate shootings. The first took place in June, when police discovered the body of 37-year-old Farris near abandoned homes near Caroline Avenue and Pine Street.

The second took place in July, when police discovered the body of 32-year-old Coleman, shot dead in his driveway on Fry Street. Police had difficulty placing a motive on the incident.

Jones will appear back in court tomorrow for the motion to dismiss bond. News 5 will keep you updated.