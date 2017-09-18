Community Rallies Around Girl Battling Rare Form of Cancer

Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile is rallying around a young girl with a rare form of brain cancer.  Aubreigh Nicholas, 10, is a dancer, a fifth grader, and now, she’s preparing for a fight.

The locally owned “Marcie N Me” is a store filled with sparkle, ribbons, and unique gifts.

Now, a little sparkle is what the Nicholas family needs most.  Aubreigh Nicholas was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, a rare form of brain cancer.

“No matter what faith you are, no matter what you think, you can pray for that family,” said Charlene Lowery, an employee at ‘Marcie N Me.’  “And of course, the financial part will be tremendous for them.”

For a minimum $10 donation, you can attend the preview sale Monday evening from 6-9.  Employees and shoppers are equally as excited to help a family in need.

“It warms my heart and I will always support them because of all the gifts they give back to our community constantly,” said Debby Sneed, a frequent shopper.

The sale is located at 2413 Dawes Road.  To donate financially, you can click here.

 

