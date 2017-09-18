Byrne Hosting Evening Town Hall In Mobile

Around 250 constituents filled Rep. Byrne's town hall to maximum capacity. Earlier in the day, many had waited in a long line outside the meeting to ensure their chance to voice their ideas and concerns directly with the congressman. March 2017

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Congressman Bradley Byrne is hosting a rare after work town hall meeting in Mobile tonight.  A large crowd could be expected if it’s anything like the last time Byrne held an evening meeting in Mobile.

This will be Byrne’s 94th town hall meeting.  It will be tonight at the plaza atrium starting at 6 pm.

The last time Byrne held a town hall after traditional work hours in Mobile it was a packed house.  That was at the Via Senior Center on Dauphin Street back in March.  They hit the capacity crowd and it was a tense meeting at times.  The meeting was packed with people who vigorously opposed Trump administration policies.  There were also supporters there too.

Typically, Byrne town halls are low-key events.  Most take place during normal work hours so it’s harder for most people to attend. If you can’t make this one tonight Byrne is holding two other town halls this week:

What: Silverhill Town Hall Meeting

When: September 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. CT

Where: Silverhill Town Hall; 15965 East Silverhill Avenue; Silverhill, AL

What: Elberta Town Hall Meeting

When: September 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. CT

Where: Elberta Town Hall; 13052 Main Street; Elberta, AL–

Source:  News Release Seth Morrow

