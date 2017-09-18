Briefcase Caper Paralyzes Small Mobile Car Dealership

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Thieves steal a briefcase full of documents from a small car lot in Mobile. While the papers aren’t worth much money the theft paralyzed this small dealership.

You can call it a briefcase caper that was all caught on camera. It happened Friday morning at American Motors on Government Boulevard. A car pulls up and three men get out. One appears to draw the owner away from the main building, apparently to ask him some questions about a car on the far end of the lot. Two other men begin looking around for something. One stands as a lookout while another goes inside the building. That man walks out a minute later with a briefcase. Then all three get in their car and drive off. In that briefcase were about 80 titles to just about every car on the lot. People who work here say it’s a stunning crime.

“I was kind of shocked, we have had break-ins in the past but we put up extra lights for that, [the briefcase theft] was pretty brazen to walk in and draw us off like that,” said a retired helper at the dealership Bruce Randol. It also puts this car dealership in a stand still. They can’t sell most of the vehicles on the lot until they get new titles. The dealership is offering a $500 reward for the return of the briefcase and the important documents inside. The suspects are described as three black men. One was in his 30’s while the other two appeared to be in their late 60’s. The three were travelling in a white, 1998 Buick Lesabre.