BREAKING: Shooting at Shotgun Willie’s Bar

UPDATE (4:45 a.m.) Detectives on the scene tell us the female victim is alive, but we do not have an update on her condition. The man who shot her fled the scene. He has not been arrested.

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Mobile police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Shotgun Willie’s on Halls Mill Road just blocks from the Navco Community Outreach Center.

Investigators are search for shell casings at the scene. We do not know the condition of the victim or any information about a suspect.

This is the second shooting at the bar in less than three months.

Police were called to the bar June 20 for a homicide after a security guard was shot to death. Dewayne Wheat, 35, is charged with the murder of Jeremy Smith, 40.

