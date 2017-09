BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Emergency crews responded to the Galvez Landing Public Boat Ramp Monday evening after reports of a boat crash.

According to Escambia County officials, one person has died in the crash when several people were thrown overboard. The two other people on board have minor injuries.

