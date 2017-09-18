Baldwin County Judge Running for AL Court of Civil Appeals

BALDWIN COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) – Judge Michelle Thomason announced Monday that she’s running for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.

Thomason is currently the Presiding District Judge in Baldwin County. According to a press release, “although she is a District Judge by title, she is a Circuit Judge by special appointment, as the majority of her caseload involves family court cases. Additionally, she handles other criminal and civil cases, and presides over the Baldwin County Veterans Court, which she founded in February of 2014.”

She’s running to replace Judge Craig Pittman who is retiring at the end of his term.

In the press release, Judge Thomason says, “while I have enjoyed every aspect of my position, my work to establish a Veterans’ Treatment Court in South Alabama has been by far the most rewarding thing I have ever done. If I am elected, I intend to make sure the work of the Court continues to provide assistance to the Veterans in our community that need and deserve our help.”

The race is part of the statewide elections held in November 2018.