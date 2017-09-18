Auburn backup QB Sean White dismissed from team after public intoxication arrest

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn says backup QB Sean White has been removed from their team.

“Sean White is no longer a part of our football program at Auburn. He has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program, and more importantly, himself. We appreciate his time at Auburn and wish him nothing but the best,” Malzahn said.

White was arrested on a charge of public intoxication over the weekend .

Jail records show that the 21-year-old White was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $500 bond.

White had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers beat FCS Mercer 24-10 on Saturday.