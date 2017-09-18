Agriculture leaders to tour state, survey storm damage

A street is flooded as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is scheduled to survey agricultural damage in Florida from Hurricane Irma.

Perdue will visit the state Monday, starting in Clewiston. According to a news release, he will fly with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam to view the storm’s impact on crops.

Irma dealt Florida’s iconic orange crop a devastating blow, destroying nearly all the fruit in some Southwest Florida groves and seriously damaging groves in Central Florida.

Other crops were also destroyed. Lisa Lochridge, a spokeswoman for the Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association, said last week that reports indicate a 50 percent to 70 percent crop loss in South Florida.

Florida is a key source of fresh fruits and vegetables for the nation in the winter.

