A Trio in the Tropics; Maria Stronger

There are three active tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean: Hurricanes Jose and Maria and Tropical Depression Lee. Let’s get Lee out of the way first. As expected, Lee is fizzling out over the central Atlantic. It has 35 mph winds now and is expected to become a remnant low by tonight.

Hurricane Jose has weakened a little and now has 85 mph winds. Is moving north at 9 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from Delaware to Massachusetts. That area could see 3 to 5 inches of rain if Lee brushes the coastline. High surf is expected all along the East Coast of the U.S. Jose should take a hard turn into the Atlantic and begin to weaken further by Friday and Saturday.

Hurricane Maria is bearing down on the leeward islands. This area saw a lot of damage from Hurricane Irma. It is a category 2 storm with 110 mph winds, but is expected to intensify further as it moves west northwest at 12 miles per hour. Track forecast takes it across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and the island of Hispaniola as well as the Bahamas. At the end of five days a turn to the north and then north east is expected. At this time, no computer model forecasts bring this storm into the Gulf of Mexico.