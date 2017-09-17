VIDEO: Fair worker falls from malfunctioning Ferris wheel while making repairs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFLA) — A fair worker in North Carolina was taken to the hospital Friday night after falling from a Ferris wheel he was trying to repair.

Video shows the worker trying to fix the ride at the Central Carolina Fair. Officials say one of the cars on the ride got stuck with at least one young boy trapped inside.

The fair worker climbed up the ride and tried to dislodge the car that was stuck. He can then be seen on video losing his balance and falling to the ground.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. He has since been released.

On Saturday, the Central Carolina Fair released a statement saying the gondola was re-inspected and that state officials had approved the ride to be back in use.