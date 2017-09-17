USF St. Petersburg leader no longer in job

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – The leader of the University of South Florida St. Petersburg has been ousted.

University officials did not provide an immediate reason on Friday for the departure of Sophia Wisniewska, USFSP’s regional chancellor of four years.

Wisniewska said she is leaving her post with pride and gratitude.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the school named newcomer Martin Tadlock as interim leader.

The chair of the university’s board of trustees declined to comment about Wisniewska’s departure.

USFSP, numbering about 4,700 students, only began graduating its own students and housing them on campus in the last decade or so.