UAB Increases Enrollment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – The University of America at Birmingham has increased enrollment.

Al.com reports that enrollment increased by 7 percent this fall compared to last year. School officials say student population grew to 20,902 – an increase of 1,367.

The university says UAB enrolled a record 2,299 freshmen. That’s nearly 14 percent over last year’s record of 2,021.

The freshman class is also UAB’s most academically prepared, with an average ACT of 25.1 and average high school GPA of 3.66.

In the past two years, total enrollment at UAB has increased by 2,200 students.

A school official says UAB asked all freshmen to live on campus, beginning this fall. Nearly 80 percent of freshmen live on campus now.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)