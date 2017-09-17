Train smashes into motorcycle stuck on the tracks

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A close call Saturday night for a motorcyclist in Springfield.

Larry Nale’s bike got stuck on the railroad tracks on Experiment Station Road near Highway 41 in Springfield, and it nearly cost him his life.

Nale was trying to free his new bike from the tracks, while a woman in a nearby vehicle watched. When she noticed a train barreling toward the man she jumped out of her car to help.

I mean, I didn’t know what to do. I was struggling trying to get the bike,” said motorcyclist Larry Nale. “And I looked and saw the light from the train and she kept hollering ‘Get off! Get off, the train is coming.’ Finally I did, I guess five, six seconds before the train hit the bike. I just heard a big boom, and it just, it tore my bike to pieces. It’s just terrible.”

The motorcycle was hit and dragged more than a mile before the train was able to stop. No injuries were reported.