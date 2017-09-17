Take A Segway Tour Through Downtown Mobile

The Spot of Tea has added something new to the menu–they now offer historic tours through downtown Mobile. However, this is no walking tour.

“If you can think about smooth transitions, you’re in the clear all day”

A bright red and blue Segway will transport you on a tour through beautiful downtown, led by Spot of Tea server Chris Kerkow.

“Tony Moore, the owner of Spot of Tea, he went to Washington D.C. and thought it was a great time, so he came down here and wanted to bring something special to Mobile,” says Kerkow.

The 2 ½ hour tour can accommodate up to eight people and the first 30 minutes is spent teaching everyone how to ride one of these things!

“You should focus on going forward into your toes, and backwards into your heels to make it go back and forth,” says Kerkow.

And if you think it’s just for tourists, think again.

“If you’re a tourist, you get to learn a rich history and ride on segways, if you’ve been here for a while, I guarantee you, there’s all this stuff that you didn’t know, and it’s a blast riding on the segways and gliding and having fun!” says Kerkow.

And the idea of the tours is really taking off.

“Oh yeah, we’ve had like three a week, it’s been pretty successful.” says Kerkow.

“I think it’s awesome, I’d definitely do it, I’d try it!” says Jess Howard.

“I did not know they were here! I think it’s interesting, I think it’s a good idea though!” says Tara Emerick.

“It kills the monotony of being a server and I love doing this, it’s absolutely fun to get to meet the people and just to ride a segway!” says Kerkow.

Kerkow says they were booked every day over the last week with all the evacuees from Florida.

To check out times and pricing, go to their website: https://www.mobilesegways.com/