President Trump hypes mock video of golf ball seen striking Clinton

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has retweeted a mock video that shows him striking a golf ball that – in the next frame – seemingly hits Hillary Clinton in the back and knocks her down as she boards a plane.

The re-edited video appears to be a doctored version of news footage from 2011 that shows the then-secretary of state falling after climbing the stairs to the plane.

The tweet says: “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing #CrookedHillary.”

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Trump has been critical of his 2016 rival after she re-emerged in the spotlight recently to promote her new book detailing the closely contested presidential campaign.

