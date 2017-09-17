Nicolas Cage Thanks Mobile’s U.S. Coast Guard Members

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Actor, Nicolas Cage was in Mobile this weekend filming his newest movie, “Between Worlds.”

Between filming, the Oscar winner found time to visit the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile to thank the men and women for their hurricane response efforts.

The Aviation Training Center(ATC) posted photos on their Facebook saying, “ATC Mobile received a heartfelt guest visit from Nicolas Cage this past Friday night. He came to say thank you to the men, women, and families of ATC Mobile for their hurricane response operations over the past few weeks!!!”

During his visit, he took photos with Coast Guard members and families. He also took a picture in one of the helicopters.