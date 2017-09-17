News 5 MobRox Found

By Published:

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

That didn’t take long.  Less than 24 hours after the story aired, a News 5 viewer spotted the WKRG MobRox hidden downtown.  Facebook user Melody Marie Cantrell found the bright blue rock and posted it to the WKRG Facebook Fan Page.

MobRox is a fun activity featured in a recent “What’s Working” segment.  People paint colorful rocks for others to find.

“It doesn’t matter if your rock looks like it belongs in a museum, or if you just dropped it in a puddle of paint. It’s going to brighten someone’s day,” said MobRox Facebook Group founder Constance Barber.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s