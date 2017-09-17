News 5 MobRox Found

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

That didn’t take long. Less than 24 hours after the story aired, a News 5 viewer spotted the WKRG MobRox hidden downtown. Facebook user Melody Marie Cantrell found the bright blue rock and posted it to the WKRG Facebook Fan Page.

MobRox is a fun activity featured in a recent “What’s Working” segment. People paint colorful rocks for others to find.

“It doesn’t matter if your rock looks like it belongs in a museum, or if you just dropped it in a puddle of paint. It’s going to brighten someone’s day,” said MobRox Facebook Group founder Constance Barber.