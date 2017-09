FORT WALTON BEACH, Florida (WKRG) – A 57-year old man claims an intruder stole some cash from his home and fled the scene.

The incident happened around 6:30p.m. on Friday September 15th on Villa Palm Circle.

The victim tells police a man dressed in black and wearing a mask grabbed his shirt, forced him into his home, stole some cash, and fled the scene.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call 850-651-7400.