Governor Scott: 90 percent of power restored to Florida residents

Florida (WKRG) — Millions of Florida residents and businesses lost power following Hurricane Irma.

Governor Rick Scott says, “Over the past few days, I have seen firsthand how Hurricane Irma has impacted our communities, and I know from talking with these families that power restoration is the number one thing they need to start the recovery process. Fully restoring power is my top priority and we have been aggressively working with utility providers to solve this issue as fast as possible. Right now, tens of thousands of people across our state are working day and night to get power restored and in six days, 90 percent of all outages have been restored. We will not stop until 100 percent of Florida homes and businesses have power so all families can get back to their normal lives.”

STATS PROVIDED BY UTILITY PROVIDERS:

Tampa Electric

Tampa Electric has restored power to the 730,000 customers affected by the storm.

Florida Power and Light

In total, 4.4 million customers were impacted by the storm. Power has already been restored to more than 4 million customers.

Duke Energy

More than 1.3 million customers were impacted by the storm. Power has already been restored to more than 1.2 million customers.

Gulf Power

Gulf Power has restored power to the 13,000 customers affected by the storm.

Florida Electric Cooperatives Assoc.

More than 760,000 customers were impacted by the storm. Power has already been restored to more than 730,000 customers.

Municipal Utilities

More than 800,000 customers were impacted by the storm. Power has already been restored to more than 770,000 customers.