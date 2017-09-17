Garth Brooks Gives Signed Guitar To Special Olympics Athlete During Show

Sioux Falls, SD (KELO)- Country superstar Garth Brooks continued making memories during his whirlwind nine concerts at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, SD this weekend and next.

Special Olympics athlete Haylie got Brooks’ attention with a sign. He offered to sign it, but when he tried the ink wasn’t working. As the video above shows, he looked around to find something else to give her, and took off his guitar, signed it and handed it back to her.

