First Grader Pitching In With Harvey Relief

Related Coverage Local Group Delivering Harvey Relief Donation to Texas

Coden, AL (WKRG)

Organizers say it’s been a good response at the coastal response center, it’s an effort that started shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas. Pipeline workers relocated to south Mobile County and they didn’t want to come back to Texas empty-handed.

At least three truckloads of supplies have left the center in the last three weeks. Another load is headed to south Houston Monday morning. First Grader Jack Desrochers is taking part in that relief effort. He brought in supplies he gathered from friends in the neighborhood and donated it to the growing relief effort they have here.

“Because some of the peoples’ houses got destroyed and they lost all their stuff,” said Jack Desrochers. Chad: Organizers say they’ve gotten such a good response over the last few weeks because many of the people who donate were affected by big storms that have hit Mobile County in the past like Katrina.

“Not only here in the bayou but people from all over have been coming and giving their time when I make a call out, people show up,” said Lori Bosarge with the South Bay Community Alliance. They say they’ll continue collecting supplies for relief efforts in Texas and Florida as the needs continue to expand.

Supplies Needed Presently:

Hammers

Crowbars

Wheelbarrows

Five Gallon Buckets

Safety Glasses

Leather Work Gloves

Heavy Duty Garbage Bags