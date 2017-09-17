Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new gorilla a year after Harambe

Associated Press Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) – A new gorilla is making himself at home at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo recently added a 29-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla named Mshindi from the Louisville Zoo.

He’s the first gorilla added to the exhibit since the 2016 death of Harambe, who was killed by zoo officials after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure. Harambe’s death inspired global mourning, criticism and satire.

Officials say Cincinnati zoo staffers spent time in Louisville learning about Mshindi’s personality by studying his body presentations during learned behaviors and health exams to help ensure a smooth transition to his new home.

Mshindi will be introduced to the Cincinnati Zoo’s two female gorillas, Chewie and Mara, after becoming acclimated to his new surroundings.

The exhibit will close Oct. 3 for renovations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s