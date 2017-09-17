Caught on Camera: Home Security Camera Captures Mobile Burglary

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Longtime residents of Laborde Drive in Mobile are noticing an uptick in crime in their neighborhood. The Knight family invested in a home surveillance system after their home and cars were broken into. Early Friday morning they caught three men on camera moving from yard to yard on their street. The security camera captured one of the men entering the Knights’ daughter’s car and stealing cash. The Knights are concerned this type of crime can lead to something more serious.

“They are so bold to just go up under my carport so close to my house. There’s no telling if they’ll try to come break in,“ said Toni Knight.

After this most recent incident, other homeowners have purchased security cameras as well.

“Hopefully I catch them and the cops deal with them and that will be the end of it,” said Andrew Cathcart.

Residents want to warn others to keep their doors locked and to be aware that crime is happening in their neighborhood.

