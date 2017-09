DESTIN, Florida (WKRG) – A man died in a hospital after he was ejected from his scooter on Scenic Highway 98 in Destin.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the man reportedly “hit an embankment and struck an object while heading down the roadway around 12:19 p.m. Sunday afternoon.”

The driver was not wearing a helmet and later passed away at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.