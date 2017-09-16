Volunteer Firefighter Suspended for Racist Facebook Post

Associated Press Published:
(Photo: Facebook, Huffington Post)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – A volunteer firefighter in Ohio has been suspended indefinitely after a Facebook post that stated he would save a dog from a burning building before a black person.

WHIO-TV reports that Tyler Roysdon, of Franklin Township in Warren County, said if he had to choose between saving a dog or a black man, the animal would come first.

The post, which contained multiple racial slurs, was ordered removed by the township. Officials issued a statement calling the content “unacceptable.”

Officials said Fire Chief Steve Bishop, who suspended Roysdon, does not have termination powers. That decision will be made by the township board of trustees after a Sept. 27 disciplinary hearing.

A phone number could not be found for Roysdon. A message was left with Bishop.

