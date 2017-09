MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Alabama Power reports of an outage affecting up to 1,600 customers in Downtown Mobile, Prichard, and Brewton.

AL Power could not confirm the exact cause, but they believe it was due to a transformer that blew after being hit by a lightning strike.

Crews have been dispatched to the scenes in both Mobile and Brewton.

According to reports, it may take until 8 p.m. to get power back on, but that is just an estimate.