University Of Alabama Gets New Trustees Leader

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – The University of Alabama’s board of trustees has named a new leader.

Members named trustee Ronald Gray as president pro tempore of the board. Gray is CEO of Thompson Gray Inc., a Huntsville-based company specializing in financial and business management services for the Army and other customers.

The Tuscaloosa News reports that Gray replaces Karen Brooks, who served as pro tem for the last three years. She was the first woman to fill the role in Alabama’s 186-year history.

The board re-appointed trustees Britt Sexton and Kenneth Vandervoort to additional six-year terms during a meeting Friday.

The three-campus university system has more than 68,000 students at campuses in Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

