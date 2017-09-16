Tropical Storm Maria Forms in Central Atlantic

What was tropical depression 15 has formed into tropical storm Maria. Maria is the 13th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Tropical Storm Maria is approximately 500 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands. Maria is moving fairly quickly on a westerly path around 20 mph.

The forecast is for Maria to move west northwest and potentially move towards the Lesser Antilles. Due to expected strengthening there are already hurricane watches for areas such as Antigua, Barbuda, and St. Kitts. These islands saw devastation during hurricane Irma.

From there it may move towards Puerto Rico or Hispaniola as a hurricane or even potentially as a major hurricane.

Right now Maria does not pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico or the mainland United States. It is still about 2000 miles from the southern tip of Florida and will likely still be east of the Bahama’s by next Wednesday. While it doesn’t pose a threat now, we will continue to watch closely.

We are still in the peak of hurricane season so it’s no surprise we have three named storms. Make sure you stay tuned to WKRG.COM for the latest on the tropics and your forecast. Also be sure to follow the First Alert Storm Team on Social Media.