Strange, Moore Set to Debate in Montgomery on Thursday

Birmingham, AL – The Strange for Senate Campaign released the following statement regarding the newly-scheduled September 21st debate which will take place a 5:30pm at the RSA Activity Center on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

“We are excited to give the voters the opportunity to hear from both candidates in this critical election,” said campaign spokesman Cameron Foster. “We’ve also accepted three other debate invitations and are looking forward to working with the Moore campaign in a similar fashion to arrive at terms. We believe both campaigns working together to bring the candidates to the people of Alabama is a terrific thing and we intend to do so for debates with News Radio 105.5, Talk 99.5 in Birmingham, and Raycom/AARP.”