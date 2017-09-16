President Trump Supporters Gather in Washington D.C. for the “Mother of All Rallies”

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump are gathering on the Washington Mall for an all-day demonstration and concert dubbed the “Mother of All Rallies.”

By about 1:30 p.m. Saturday roughly 500 people had gathered around the stage near the Washington Monument with organizers expecting thousands to arrive as the day progressed.

At one point, the speaker on stage chided the many media members in attendance, inviting them on stage to film the scene and teasing, “I know you don’t like to show large pro-Trump crowds”