PPD: Body Found in Vacant Lot, Death Investigation Underway

WFLA Staff Published: Updated:
Death Investigation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A death investigation is underway in Pensacola after a body was found in an empty lot behind the Tom Thumb on the corner of Pace Blvd. and Garden St. Saturday afternoon.

According to Pensacola Police Captain Chuck Mallett, the body found is believed to be a homeless man who was living in a homeless camp behind the Tom Thumb.

He also says there is no initial sign of foul play, but the investigation will continue until a cause of death is determined.

Anyone having information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Andy Burleson or Jeff Brown at the Pensacola Police Department at 850-435-1900.

