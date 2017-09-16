Photo Taken at Robertsdale High Sparks Controversy

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — Baldwin County residents are calling a photo ‘hate speech’ and claim faculty is doing nothing about it.

The photo shows two high school girls and the Robertsdale High School mascot. One of the students is holding a sign that says, “Put the Panic back in Hispanic.” Another student is holding a “Trump Make America Great Again” banner.

A screen shot of the post has been put on Facebook and is being shared across social media.

Many parents, alumni, students and community members contacted us outraged and wanting answers.

“I think it was wrong and something should have been done about it. It’s making Baldwin County schools look bad,” says a 2014 Robertsdale graduate, who has chosen to stay anonymous. “A school should welcome anybody. Everybody deserves an education.”

“I graduated from there and it’s wrong how they can allow this poster that says ‘put fear in Hispanics’ to be shown in front of everyone. It’s wrong. I feel really offended and disrespected by this school and the staff. I want to know why robertsdale high school would allow this,” says Julissa Ruiz. “Kids of any race, tone, gender should feel comfortable going to school with no racist act like this to happen. I also have family who attend robertsdale high school and for them to see this and make them feel uncomfortable is unexceptionable.”

News 5 reached out to the school district and received the following response,

We are aware of a photo that appears to be taken at a Robertsdale High School football pep rally Friday Sept. 15 that is circulating on social media containing political banners and unacceptable language. School administrators, as well as my office, are following up on the matter. – Eddie Tyler, Superintendent