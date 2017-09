Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Production for Nic Cage’s newest movie, “Between Worlds” is happening in Mobile today. Police officers were blocking traffic at Hillcrest road at the Nevius Road intersection to make room for a film crew. Traffic was a little slow in the area but not bad. No word on if Cage himself was on the makeshift set this morning.

Video shooting should happen around the area this month. In late August the Oscar winner was spotted at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital visiting patients.