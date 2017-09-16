Look Out “Hot Cops,” Lincoln PD Has “Decided to Join the Fun”

(WKRG) — Look out Gainesville “hot cops”, the Lincoln Police Department in California has decided to join the fun with their “It” themed photo.

This was in resonse to a photo that went viral of three Gainesville officers that was posted on their department’s Facebook page as Hurricane Irma lashed the state last weekend. The caption said they were “getting ready to do some work.” The post produced more than 100,000 comments praising the officers’ good looks. One woman wrote that she would like to turn herself in for the thoughts running through her head. Another posted: “how long does it take to get from NW Arkansas to Gainesville Florida? Asking for a friend.”

Here are some other photos that were taken by other police officers nationwide:

Hot cops and puppies?? yes!!

Here’s the cop on a bucken from Loudon.