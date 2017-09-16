Keys slowly reopen to residents, business owners

MIAMI (AP) – The Latest on Hurricane Irma in Florida (all times local):

Officials in the Florida Keys are stepping up plans to let residents and business owners re-enter the area to check on their property.

Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said in an email that residents, business owners, disaster workers and supply workers can go all the way to Marathon, at Mile Marker 47 just north of the 7 Mile Bridge, on Saturday.

At 7 a.m. Sunday, the county plans to open up U.S. 1 to those same groups all the way to Key West.

A checkpoint in Florida City, on the mainland south of Miami, will remain in place to ensure only these groups are admitted into the Keys.

Clark said an additional checkpoint at Mile Marker 47 will control admittance into the Lower Keys.

She advises anyone re-entering the county to understand that medical services, food, water and electricity are extremely limited. Anyone returning should bring provisions to sustain themselves for several days.

