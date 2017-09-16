Irma Sheltering Formally Ends in Baldwin County

Baldwin County, AL (WKRG)

Officials with the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross have announced that Irma related shelter services have ended in Baldwin County. The shelter operation ended at the Baldwin County Coliseum on Wednesday. Friday they ended shelter services for 12 remaining clients at Morning Dove Church in Perdido.

We opened with six clients that Friday and by Sunday we had 441 clients in the shelter. Since the overnight sheltering capacity of the shelter is 450, we were very close to our limit. Since we have deployed over 100 volunteers from Alabama to the disaster relief operations in Texas and Florida, we were relying on a small group of local volunteers to run this shelter. Thanks to help from the United Way of Baldwin County, we were able to recruit at least a dozen new volunteers from the community.

Thanks to the Red Cross volunteers and the Baldwin County community, we were able to provide a safe, clean place to sleep, three meals a day, medical care, mental health counseling, pet boarding and activities for the children to all these evacuees from Florida.–Michael D. Brown, American Red Cross