Hundreds show for 2nd day of St. Louis protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The Latest on protests over the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the killing of a black suspect (all times local):

About 300 people have gathered in a suburban St. Louis park to discuss how they will continue to protest the acquittal of a white former police officer in the killing of a black man.

Hundreds protested Friday after a judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

As they left Saturday’s meeting in Heman Park in the suburb of University City, protesters said they were heading to a mall, but they didn’t specify which.

Susanna Prins, a 27-year-old from University City, was carrying a sign that read “white silence is violence.” She said she was protesting because doing nothing makes someone complicit in the brutalization of others.

Thirty-three-year-old Simon Rodriguez, of St. Louis, said he felt obligated to protest what he called an inappropriate and immoral verdict.