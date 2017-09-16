Flip Flops for Sale Mock President Trump Tweets

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

(CNN) — A company is raising money for the ACLU by using President Trump’s tweets.

They’re featuring President Flip-Flop slides using actual tweets from the President, that seem to contradict each other.

On one foot there’s the original tweet and the other foot features a tweet that contradicts the original statement.

The website even gives links to the original tweets on the President’s account.

According to the site, the flip-flops are a “lighthearted poke at the political flip-flops the President makes on Twitter.”

The site also says 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the ACLU.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s