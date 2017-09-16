Family of Four Dies in Plane Crash

Associated Press Published:

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Authorities say two adults and two children were killed when the private plane they were traveling in went down in Colorado.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says the plane carrying the family of four was flying from Fort Collins to Utah. The sheriff’s office was asked to search early Saturday morning for the plane, which was last reported to be about 170 miles (274 kilometers) west of Denver.

Searchers found scattered debris shortly before noon and were able to land. They found that no one had survived.

The sheriff’s office is trying to get ground crews to the area.

