Arrest Made In London Train Bombing

London (CNN) Police arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday morning in the port area of Dover in connection with an attack on a train at a London Underground station a day earlier, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the senior national coordinator for counterterrorism policing, described it as a “significant arrest” but said the investigation continues.

“This arrest will lead to more activity from our officers. For strong investigative reasons we will not give any more details on the man we arrested at this stage,” he said.

Dover, which lies about 80 miles southeast of London, is a port town with regular ferry services to France. The suspect, who was arrested under the Terrorism Act, is currently being held in a local police station, the Met Police said. He will be transferred to a south London police station “in due course,” the statement said.

The London Underground station in Parsons Green where an improvised device exploded on a train during the Friday morning rush hour reopened early Saturday.

The device went off while the train was stopped at the southwest London station, injuring at least 29 people. The incident prompted UK authorities to raise the national threat level from “severe” to “critical,” meaning an attack is expected imminently.

Less than 24 hours later, the suburban Tube station was back in use by travelers, although with a visible police presence outside as it first opened its doors. An officer on the scene told CNN that transport through Parsons Green was “back to normal.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of police officers are scouring CCTV footage, questioning dozens of witnesses and studying the remnants of the device in search of clues to the identity of those responsible.