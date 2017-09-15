Woman admits her car was used in 2015 Mississippi killing

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A woman has admitted her vehicle was used during the killing of another whose body was found burned in a Mississippi wooded area.

Wednesday 43-year-old Natasha Sellers pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder after Tena Broadus’ remains were discovered in October 2015.

Sellers faces up to 20 years in prison after testifying Joshua Peterman asked to use her vehicle, saying he needed it to move the body.

Co-defendant Aaron Dale Bobinger says Peterman, along with Kari Parker and Devon Gregory, killed Broadus inside Peterman’s house.

Prosecutor Joel Smith says Sellers drove Broadus’ body where Gulfport police found it.

Bobinger also pleaded guilty to accessory charges and has sentencing Oct. 2.

The other co-defendants are scheduled to appear in court this and next month.