It was showers outside but smiles and brain-power inside St. Ignatius Catholic School in Mobile today. I spent part of the afternoon with the third grade. They’ve been studying weather. Hurricanes were the hot topic but we talked about everything else from lightning to floods to just being on TV.

I had professional assistance from Ignacio, Madeline, James, William, and Charlie. They and their classmates all get the “Alan Sealls of Approval”, as does Ms. Zakutney.