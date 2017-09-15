Sewage Spills Add To Misery In Hurricane Battered Florida

By Published:
Irma aftermath
NOAA Irma aftermath aerial in Florida

MIAMI (AP) Widespread power outages in hurricane-battered Florida are causing another headache: sewage overflows.

Local governments have reported more than 100 spills since Irma struck, some involving millions of gallons of wastewater. The outages disable stations that pump wastewater to plants for treatment.

About 6 million gallons was released from a plant on Virginia Key near Miami during a seven-hour power interruption overnight Sunday.

Officials are warning residents to avoid standing water that may be contaminated.

Federal and state teams will help assess damage to drinking water and sewage systems.

Many Florida cities have a long history of wastewater spills because of decaying infrastructure and a booming population concentrated in coastal cities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s