PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — A school bus driver allegedly crashed into a vehicle Friday afternoon on Sorrento Road.

Kelly Schmitt, 55-year old of Pensacola, was transporting 52 students on a school bus when she allegedly crashed into a stopped vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by Angie Gaut, 50-years old, who was accompanied by Caleb Cook, 28-years old.

Schmitt faces careless driving charges.

No injuries were reported.