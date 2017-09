PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A private investigator, who is also a former police officer, is missing in Northwest Florida, according to a Facebook post.

Brian Muhlbach, of Resource Investigative Services, posted that one of his investigators, Taylor Ashley Wright, has not been seen since September 7th.

In the post, Muhlbach says her vehicle and personal belongings were still at her home in Pensacola.