Private Investigator Missing from Pensacola for Eight Days

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) — 33-year old private investigator and former police officer Taylor Wright has been missing for eight days.

The news of her disappearance is strange.

“We’ve investigated it, and at this point in time we have no reason to believe foul play was involved,” says Public Information Officer with the Pensacola Police Department Mike Wood.

“She allegedly sent a text message, to a friend saying that she needed to get a way for a few days,” says Brian Muhlbach, Wright’s employer.

Wright left her car and personal belongings at her home in Pensacola and hasn’t been seen since.

“Her vehicle was left at her house, in Pensacola, all of her personal property, keep-sakes, she hasn’t reached out to anyone personally,” says Muhlbach.

We spoke to Wright’s employer via Facetime, and he says all of the events of her disappearance are odd.

“At this point we don’t know where she’s at, we don’t have any other leads, we talked to a few people who think they have seen her places,” says Muhlbach.

But right now no trace of the young mother of a son who just went through a divorce.

And police say they aren’t treating her case as a missing person’s case because she left on her own will.

“Well I can’t go into everything, but I can tell you our investigators have looked into this, and we don’t have any reason to believe, that this is nothing more than an adult who has chosen not to contact others,” says Mahlbach.

For now her family wants her to contact someone to let them know she is safe.